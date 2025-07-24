Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Chubb comprises approximately 3.9% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB traded up $1.36 on Thursday, hitting $271.51. 381,923 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,771,814. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $252.16 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The firm has a market cap of $108.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $282.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.67%.

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total transaction of $2,869,544.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. This trade represents a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $303.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Chubb from $307.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.67.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

