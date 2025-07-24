Princeton Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,321 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,507 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,772,810. The trade was a 63.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,108 shares of company stock valued at $36,771,200 in the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Visa stock traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $356.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 938,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,560,386. The business has a fifty day moving average of $356.62 and a 200 day moving average of $344.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.70 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $658.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.52.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.