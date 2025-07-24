Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,529 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 0.9% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $13,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,041.50. The trade was a 17.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $355.45. The stock had a trading volume of 764,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,927. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $356.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $344.40. The company has a market cap of $655.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $252.70 and a one year high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a net margin of 52.86% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

