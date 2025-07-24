Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Sells 165 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Conquis Financial LLC purchased a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $169.02 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.41. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 33.07% and a net margin of 25.00%. The firm had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.61%.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

