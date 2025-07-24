Brookwood Investment Group LLC Acquires Shares of 10,911 iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,131,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,488,275,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65,310.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,113,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,454,000 after purchasing an additional 4,107,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,109,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,065 shares during the period. Kedalion Capital Management LLP acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,436,610,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11,329.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,404,750,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478,127 shares during the period. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IVV traded up $1.32 on Thursday, reaching $638.65. The stock had a trading volume of 976,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,542,174. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $608.83 and a 200 day moving average of $586.75. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $638.95.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

