Machina Capital S.A.S. Raises Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 146.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.8% of Machina Capital S.A.S.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Machina Capital S.A.S.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,267,937 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,725,627,000 after acquiring an additional 912,856 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,657,792 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,800,202,000 after acquiring an additional 282,739 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,022,224,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Mastercard by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,760,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,139,713,000 after buying an additional 817,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Linda Pistecchia Kirkpatrick sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $560.00, for a total value of $536,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 23,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,229,440. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.05, for a total transaction of $3,328,555.40. Following the transaction, the insider owned 58,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,636,125.55. This represents a 13.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,753 shares of company stock worth $20,351,084 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Wall Street Zen upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Mastercard from $640.00 to $612.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wolfe Research set a $655.00 price objective on Mastercard in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE MA opened at $561.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $566.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $549.16. The company has a market capitalization of $512.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.02. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $428.86 and a 1-year high of $594.71.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a return on equity of 196.87% and a net margin of 45.21%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.31 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.32%.

Mastercard Profile

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.