Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Kovack Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,017 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,512 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,244,463,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 20,758.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,951,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,355,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,913,335 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,398,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 29,395,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,107,000 after buying an additional 2,703,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 16,274,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,430,000 after buying an additional 2,224,912 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $158.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.26. Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $151.90 and a one year high of $180.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $370.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank lowered Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.17.

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading

