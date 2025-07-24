Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Acquires 180 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Carson Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VO stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $288.37. 565,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 691,876. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $288.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.22 and a 200-day moving average of $267.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.08.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

