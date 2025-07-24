SFE Investment Counsel Invests $403,000 in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 321.7% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG stock opened at $158.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $370.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $161.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $151.90 and a 12-month high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th will be given a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 66.98%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This represents a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PG. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.17.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

