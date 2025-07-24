Brookwood Investment Group LLC Takes Position in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CocaCola in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 360.0% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CocaCola by 449.5% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CocaCola stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.45. 3,369,447 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,338,697. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.23. CocaCola Company has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38. The firm has a market cap of $298.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

CocaCola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. CocaCola had a return on equity of 44.91% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $12.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. CocaCola’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.34%.

KO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group decreased their target price on CocaCola from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $76.00 target price on CocaCola and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on CocaCola from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.07.

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 60,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.87, for a total value of $4,335,629.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 187,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,491,148.92. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,387 shares of company stock worth $29,923,985 in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

