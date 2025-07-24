Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC Sells 167 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,094 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC increased its position in Amgen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.5% during the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 4.5% in the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $309.49. 203,366 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,946,205. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $287.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $290.04. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.30 and a 12 month high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 176.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.96 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total value of $434,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMGN. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Amgen from $252.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $307.27.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

About Amgen

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.