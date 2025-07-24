Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 209 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,373 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 209 shares during the quarter. Home Depot accounts for about 1.0% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $14,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in Home Depot by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Invst LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in Home Depot by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 880 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 4.7% during the first quarter. Pure Portfolios Holdings LLC now owns 623 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total transaction of $1,996,327.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total transaction of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 7,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE HD traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $376.01. 387,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,171. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $365.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $374.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.63 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $415.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Gordon Haskett upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $398.00 price target (up from $380.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

