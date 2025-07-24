Principle Wealth Partners LLC Sells 227 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 15,971,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,389,590,000 after purchasing an additional 344,795 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 11,457,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,900,000 after purchasing an additional 345,712 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,183,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,283,000 after purchasing an additional 128,356 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,407,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,910,000 after purchasing an additional 81,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,885,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,769,000 after purchasing an additional 150,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $312.77. The company had a trading volume of 90,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,389,090. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $287.98. The firm has a market cap of $514.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $312.90.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

