Advisor OS LLC Boosts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 107.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 74,239 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,444 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hager Investment Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 182.1% in the first quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC now owns 993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in AT&T by 125.4% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.17.

AT&T Stock Up 1.1%

AT&T stock opened at $27.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.42. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $30.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.10%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

