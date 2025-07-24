The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,171 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Home Depot by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $393.00 to $417.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $410.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.77.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,406 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.28, for a total value of $1,996,327.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,367 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,285.76. The trade was a 23.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.14, for a total value of $954,564.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 7,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,130.14. This trade represents a 24.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of HD opened at $376.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $374.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $374.10. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.31 and a 1 year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 242.51%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th were given a $2.30 dividend. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 62.42%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.