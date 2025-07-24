iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by One Wealth Advisors LLC

One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,729 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,899 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $25,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 6,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 419,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,696,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $186.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $54.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $148.34 and a 1 year high of $187.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.51.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

