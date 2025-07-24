Brookwood Investment Group LLC Purchases New Shares in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 127,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after acquiring an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Performance

RTX traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,314,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,415,974. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.07. The company has a market cap of $208.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.64. RTX Corporation has a 1 year low of $109.45 and a 1 year high of $157.24.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 7.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 79.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 16,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.62, for a total value of $2,328,805.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,275,959.56. This trade represents a 50.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on RTX from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna boosted their target price on RTX from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $154.00 target price on RTX and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RTX

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.