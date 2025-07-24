Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 1.1% of Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $3,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CB. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the first quarter worth about $25,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $26,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 56.6% in the first quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 9,794 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.99, for a total value of $2,869,544.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 247,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,526,158.62. The trade was a 3.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 5,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.06, for a total transaction of $1,599,100.78. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 91,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,447,670.80. The trade was a 5.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,390 shares of company stock worth $29,163,135 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Performance

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $269.94 on Thursday. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $252.16 and a 52 week high of $306.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $285.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.84 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $14.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 16.08%. Chubb’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.38 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $283.00 target price (down from $335.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $300.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $321.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $314.00 to $324.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.67.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

