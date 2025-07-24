Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,016 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. One Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 17,401 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 5,808 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,468 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 5,295 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $308.16. 315,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,991,972. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $304.49 and its 200 day moving average is $291.25. The stock has a market cap of $214.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.61. American Express Company has a 1-year low of $220.43 and a 1-year high of $329.14.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The payment services company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.22. American Express had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company had revenue of $17.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

Insider Transactions at American Express

In other American Express news, insider Howard Grosfield sold 9,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.50, for a total value of $2,603,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,251. This trade represents a 50.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Glenda G. Mcneal sold 3,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.66, for a total value of $799,008.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 10,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,822.54. This represents a 21.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $327.00 target price (up from $300.00) on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on American Express from $250.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on American Express from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $311.05.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AXP

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.