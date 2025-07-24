One Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 838 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Innova Wealth Partners grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Innova Wealth Partners now owns 2,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 24.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,154 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 13,021 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.
In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total transaction of $220,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,507.82. The trade was a 6.56% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 424,099 shares of company stock worth $8,310,735. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $2.40 on Thursday, reaching $157.48. 459,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,450,207. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $154.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.80 and a 1-year high of $189.61.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 36.25%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
