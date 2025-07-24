Brookwood Investment Group LLC Makes New Investment in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,345,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $12,729,901,000 after buying an additional 1,689,926 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Visa by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,816,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,526,660,000 after buying an additional 866,596 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 23,277,622 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,356,614,000 after buying an additional 241,057 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Visa by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,260,714 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,771,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,707 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,171,271,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $375.52.

Visa Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:V traded up $1.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $356.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,098,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,562,069. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $356.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.40. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.70 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The company has a market capitalization of $658.56 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 52.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.00, for a total transaction of $4,363,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,904,875. This trade represents a 30.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,108 shares of company stock worth $36,771,200. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.