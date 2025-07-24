Triumph Capital Management Acquires 105 Shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,486 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Triumph Capital Management’s holdings in Oracle were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in Oracle by 71.6% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 257,378 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% during the first quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 1.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 711,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $99,445,000 after acquiring an additional 10,426 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $221.00 price objective (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Oracle from $145.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Loop Capital set a $135.00 price objective on Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.29.

Oracle Stock Performance

Oracle stock opened at $242.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $201.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.49. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $251.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $679.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.08%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.32, for a total transaction of $770,655.96. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 31,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,337,214.04. This trade represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total transaction of $3,211,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 448,669 shares of company stock worth $85,555,309 over the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

