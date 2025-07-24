Kelman Lazarov Inc. Purchases Shares of 7,965 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Kelman Lazarov Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $15.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.12. The stock had a trading volume of 14,707,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,637,761. The stock has a market cap of $145.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $87.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.78.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

