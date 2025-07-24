Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by a16z Perennial Management L.P.

a16z Perennial Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,942,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,000 shares during the period. NU comprises about 18.7% of a16z Perennial Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. a16z Perennial Management L.P. owned approximately 0.33% of NU worth $163,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in NU in the fourth quarter worth about $3,499,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,614,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NU by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 709,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,348,000 after purchasing an additional 244,879 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in NU by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,610,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,160,000 after purchasing an additional 191,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in NU by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,539,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,306,000 after purchasing an additional 494,746 shares in the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NU stock traded down $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $12.89. 10,709,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,178,434. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $9.01 and a 12-month high of $16.15. The company has a market cap of $62.09 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.07.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). NU had a net margin of 17.88% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NU. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NU from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NU from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of NU in a research report on Friday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Nu Holdings Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital banking services. The company was founded by David Vélez Osorno, Cristina Helena Zingaretti Junqueira, and Adam Edward Wible on February 26, 2016 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

