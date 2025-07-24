iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Acquired by Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC

Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 51,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atria Investments Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 463,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,033,000 after purchasing an additional 18,564 shares during the period. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 33,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

IVW stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $113.40. The stock had a trading volume of 402,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,294,977. The firm has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.31 and a 12-month high of $113.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

