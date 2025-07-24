Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,671 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor OS LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 8.2% in the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 7,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 5.4% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 984 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Abel Hall LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 24.7% during the first quarter. Abel Hall LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 18,945 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,711,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $195.00 target price (up previously from $170.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.56.

International Business Machines Trading Down 8.5%

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $258.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.54, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.30. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $181.81 and a 1-year high of $296.16.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $16.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.58 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 37.43%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. This is a boost from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.66%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

