Davis Rea LTD. Takes $4.73 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000. S&P Global accounts for 1.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.07.
In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
NYSE SPGI traded up $5.30 on Thursday, hitting $530.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,948. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
