Davis Rea LTD. Takes $4.73 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Davis Rea LTD. bought a new position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 9,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,727,000. S&P Global accounts for 1.3% of Davis Rea LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 103.3% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Argus raised shares of S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $627.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $587.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.07.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In related news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total value of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,131 shares in the company, valued at $2,619,016.33. This trade represents a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE SPGI traded up $5.30 on Thursday, hitting $530.96. The company had a trading volume of 75,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,948. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $427.14 and a 12-month high of $545.39. The company has a market capitalization of $162.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.71, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $518.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $506.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.01 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

S&P Global Profile

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.