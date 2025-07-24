PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Position Decreased by Northern Financial Advisors Inc

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,079,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,069,000 after purchasing an additional 582,254 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,729,565,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,403,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,300,000 after buying an additional 1,306,818 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,062,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,585,000 after buying an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,748,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,582,000 after buying an additional 727,087 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Evercore ISI set a $140.00 price target on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.73.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $145.66 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $133.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.05. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.60 and a 52 week high of $180.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.45.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.81% and a net margin of 8.23%. The company had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $1.4225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.64%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

