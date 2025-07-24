Atria Investments Inc Has $20.16 Million Holdings in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC)

Atria Investments Inc grew its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 483,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 142,289,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,243,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,876,853,000 after purchasing an additional 17,031,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,985,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,980,859 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Barclays decreased their price target on Bank of America from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $53.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 30th. HSBC downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Friday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.03.

Bank of America Trading Up 1.6%

Bank of America stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.90. The company had a trading volume of 10,956,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,251,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.72. The firm has a market cap of $368.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.30. Bank of America Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.06 and a 12-month high of $49.31.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of ($22,273.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

