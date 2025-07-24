iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by Arlington Capital Management Inc.

Arlington Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 13.2% of Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Arlington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 4.0% during the first quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 38,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of IAU traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,377,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,865,741. The firm has a market cap of $48.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $44.46 and a 1-year high of $65.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.