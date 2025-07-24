Corps Capital Advisors LLC Has $1.08 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $35,000. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $14.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $481.06. 1,020,257 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,459,862. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $385.46 and a 52-week high of $627.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $181.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $411.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $471.10.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.09%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.93, for a total value of $128,979.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,167 shares in the company, valued at $9,960,188.31. The trade was a 1.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $651.00 to $637.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $460.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $510.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.62.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

