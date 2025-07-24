Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Holdings Raised by Hamel Associates Inc.

Hamel Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises approximately 1.9% of Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Hamel Associates Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $5,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 27,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,226 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Amgen by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 171.5% during the fourth quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 810 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $410,000. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amgen Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of AMGN traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $308.04. The company had a trading volume of 259,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $287.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.04. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $253.30 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a market capitalization of $165.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical research company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.05 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.11% and a net margin of 17.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Amgen news, SVP Rachna Khosla sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.68, for a total transaction of $434,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 8,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,364,368.16. This represents a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Amgen from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Amgen from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $307.27.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

Featured Articles

