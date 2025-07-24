Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Princeton Capital Management LLC

Princeton Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,837 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,522 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,867,193,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 443.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,467,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $660,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461,609 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after buying an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12,097.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,008,978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $206,402,000 after buying an additional 1,992,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $3.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $161.95. 14,534,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,183,211. The stock has a market cap of $262.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $174.05.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Melius upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.68.

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

