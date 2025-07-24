Corps Capital Advisors LLC Buys 250 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Corps Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,040 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 1.4% of Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Corps Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $56,600,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 37.7% during the first quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 23,089 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 3.1% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 22,467 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 8.5% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 586,460 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $153,436,000 after buying an additional 46,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $8,158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 91,588 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.39, for a total value of $32,732,635.32. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,463,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $522,940,195.80. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,395 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.12, for a total transaction of $30,809,717.40. Following the sale, the director owned 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $23,300,200. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 835,509 shares of company stock valued at $279,420,485. 20.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 28th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Glj Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.05 price target (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $299.91.

View Our Latest Report on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 8.6%

TSLA traded down $28.62 on Thursday, reaching $303.94. 49,618,077 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,368,047. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $182.00 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $978.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $326.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.92.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.