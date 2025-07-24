iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 393,324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,374 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Advisor OS LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $37,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,398,140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,182,411,000 after buying an additional 180,171 shares during the period. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners OCIO LLC now owns 2,873,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,044,000 after acquiring an additional 402,205 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,659,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $253,624,000 after acquiring an additional 316,910 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,427,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $224,432,000 after buying an additional 67,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,987,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,523,000 after buying an additional 49,646 shares during the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of IEF opened at $94.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.13. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $91.08 and a 12 month high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a $0.3032 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.