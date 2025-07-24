iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $138.23. The company had a trading volume of 45,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,605. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $115.94 and a one year high of $144.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a $1.2333 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $4.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

