Princeton Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN)

Princeton Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,370 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Linde by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 211,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,505,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its holdings in Linde by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 7,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 300.3% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after acquiring an additional 19,618 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in shares of Linde by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 22,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,287,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Finally, Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 55,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,031,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 1,987 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.04, for a total value of $908,138.48. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 22,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,346,928.56. The trade was a 8.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sean Durbin sold 7,261 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.42, for a total value of $3,314,065.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 8,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,279.42. This represents a 47.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde Stock Performance

Linde stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $471.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,142,143. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $465.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $455.22. The company has a market cap of $221.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Linde PLC has a 1-year low of $408.65 and a 1-year high of $487.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.03. Linde had a net margin of 20.02% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The firm had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on LIN. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $485.00 to $504.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 price target for the company. Argus upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $535.00 in a report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Linde to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $518.80.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

