RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Bought by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 218.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 364,760 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 250,210 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in RLI were worth $29,301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RLI. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after purchasing an additional 13,080 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of RLI by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,213 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of RLI by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,608,243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $759,577,000 after purchasing an additional 41,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RLI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,939,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RLI alerts:

RLI Price Performance

RLI traded down $0.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.92. 145,089 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 488,739. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75 and a beta of 0.67. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $91.14.

RLI Increases Dividend

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $562.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.55 million. RLI had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 17.81%. RLI’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RLI Corp. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from RLI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. RLI’s payout ratio is presently 18.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on RLI. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RLI in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded RLI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Compass Point downgraded RLI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on RLI from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RLI

RLI Profile

(Free Report)

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RLI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.