Brookwood Investment Group LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp raised its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 212.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000.

IUSB stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $45.88. The company had a trading volume of 881,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,838,872. The stock has a market cap of $32.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.63. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $47.44.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.1614 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

