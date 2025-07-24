Royce & Associates LP Trims Holdings in Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ)

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in shares of Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 847,802 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,111 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Lazard were worth $36,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $251,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $947,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,574 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,452,000 after buying an additional 25,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Lazard by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 166,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lazard in a report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. JMP Securities set a $60.00 target price on shares of Lazard and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

Lazard Price Performance

Shares of LAZ stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $54.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,083. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.26. Lazard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.97 and a 1 year high of $61.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Lazard had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lazard Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.69%.

Lazard Profile

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

