Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 46 shares during the quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David Maclennan acquired 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $320.70 per share, with a total value of $120,262.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,133,617.10. This represents a 5.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of CAT opened at $427.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.32. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $429.09.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 53.77%. The business’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 21st. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $335.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $375.00 to $373.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $419.33.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

