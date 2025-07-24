Principle Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 10,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bestgate Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. YANKCOM Partnership now owns 698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.50.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In other news, EVP Souheil Badran sold 23,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $1,099,509.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 70,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,833.64. This represents a 25.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,912,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $35.18 and a 1-year high of $53.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 16.30%. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.85%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

