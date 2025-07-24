Brookwood Investment Group LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,360,000. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up 0.6% of Brookwood Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 18,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded up $9.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $186.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,032. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $148.34 and a 12-month high of $187.26. The company has a market cap of $54.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.51.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.