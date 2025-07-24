AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Innova Wealth Partners

Innova Wealth Partners lifted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ABBV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $211.29.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $190.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $336.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.81 and a twelve month high of $218.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $187.31 and its 200 day moving average is $189.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

