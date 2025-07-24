Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $22.71 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 389,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,100 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $22,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alley Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 128,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 132.0% during the first quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 24,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,415,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,176,000 after purchasing an additional 294,848 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Bay Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJH opened at $64.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $98.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $60.64.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

