Principle Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,808,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,174,000 after acquiring an additional 283,311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,603,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,510,000 after acquiring an additional 716,229 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,047,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,983,000 after purchasing an additional 85,756 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Electric Power by 51.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,416,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,791,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,120,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This trade represents a 51.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock valued at $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim raised their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Electric Power from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.31.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

American Electric Power stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.28. 175,720 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,544,009. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.91 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The firm has a market cap of $58.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.42.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.68%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

