Carnegie Investment Counsel Raises Holdings in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP)

Carnegie Investment Counsel boosted its position in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 117,428 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares during the period. Carnegie Investment Counsel’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $27,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $350,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,471 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Modern Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $214,000. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $230.53 on Thursday. Union Pacific Corporation has a twelve month low of $204.66 and a twelve month high of $258.07. The company has a market capitalization of $137.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $227.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 27.76%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on UNP shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.75.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

