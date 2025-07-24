AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises about 1.6% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $190.70 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.81 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.31 and a 200 day moving average of $189.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.85 billion, a PE ratio of 81.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.76.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 412.03%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

