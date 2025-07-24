Innova Wealth Partners Grows Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Innova Wealth Partners grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,062 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the quarter. Innova Wealth Partners’ holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total transaction of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This trade represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 424,099 shares of company stock valued at $8,310,735. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7%

QCOM stock opened at $158.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $154.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $189.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.44 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $216.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.86.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

