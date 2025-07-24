Brookwood Investment Group LLC Acquires New Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 162.2% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 575.4% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SHY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.51. 437,172 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,100. The firm has a market cap of $23.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.41. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.67 and a one year high of $83.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a $0.2641 dividend. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

